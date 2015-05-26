MILAN May 26 Italian tower company Inwit is
worth up to 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion), Mediobanca
Securities and Banca IMI said in research notes published before
the Telecom Italia unit launches its initial public
offering next month.
Mediobanca and Banca IMI are global coordinators of the IPO,
which will help Telecom Italia raise money to upgrade its
networks and return its domestic business to growth.
Telecom Italia aims to sell up to 40 percent of the unit in
the IPO. In the research notes, which were seen by Reuters,
Mediobanca Securities valued Inwit at 2-2.6 billion euros, while
Banca IMI at 2.1-2.4 billion euros.
Inwit operates 11,500 sites that host radio transmission
equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and
other operators.
