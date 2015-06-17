(Adds broker comment, details)
MILAN, June 17 Shares in Telecom Italia
rose sharply on Wednesday on the prospect of French
media group Vivendi cementing its influence over
Italy's biggest phone group once its current big shareholders
exit.
Vivendi is on track to become Telecom Italia's largest
shareholder when it receives an 8.3 percent stake as
part-payment for selling Brazilian broadband group GVT to
Spanish carrier Telefonica.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on
Tuesday the French group planned to lift its stake to 10-15
percent, as Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions
dissolve the investment vehicle through which they controlled
Telecom Italia since 2007.
By 0835 GMT, Telecom Italia shares had increased 3.6 percent
to 1.145 euros, their highest level in three days, outperforming
a 0.6 percent gain in the European telecoms index.
In Paris, Vivendi shares were up 1.8 pct making them biggest
gainer on the CAC 40 index, which was down 0.2 per cent.
The arrival of Vivendi heralds a new era for the former
Italian state monopoly when the media and telecoms industry is
fast consolidating. It also comes as the Italian government is
pressuring to Telecom Italia to invest more on its network to
help revive the country's ailing economy.
In a note on Wednesday, Kepler analyst Enrico Coco
reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock saying the company had
"structural competitive advantages as a convergent player" and
was likely to benefit from mobile market consolidation in Italy.
Analysts at Kepler Securities saw the logic of an increased
Vivendi stake.
"Vivendi is still full of cash, the Italian telco market is
about to consolidate with TI in a strategic position, a content
distribution opportunity could arise, and Vivendi should be able
to influence the board decisively with its stake," they said.
Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, named in 2013 by the
outgoing investors, is selling assets and halting dividend
payments to shift back to investments and return the company's
domestic business to growth.
Key issues facing the Italian company are whether to sell
its Brazilian mobile phone unit TIM Participacoes and
eventually take part in a European consolidation of the sector.
France's Orange and Germany's Deutsche Telekom
have also shown interest in buying Telecom Italia,
sector bankers and company executives have said.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Leila Abboud in Paris;
Editing by Keith Weir)