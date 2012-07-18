MILAN, July 18 Italian telecoms operator Telecom
Italia has received 15 bids from buyers for its
Telecom Italia Media television unit, five of which are
for the entire unit, said union sources who where briefed by
Telecom Italia executives on Wednesday.
"Telecom told us that a third of the offers they have
received are for the entire unit, a third are for just the
television channel and a third are for just the infrastructure,"
said a union member who took part in a conference call with
Telecom Italia management.
The heavily-indebted telecoms group said May 12 it would
sell assets held by Telecom Italia Media to help cut debt at a
time when domestic telecoms sales are feeling the pinch of
recession.
The person said Telecom Italia management Wednesday
confirmed that the offers came from Italian and international
industrial groups and investment funds.
Management also confirmed that the sale should wrap up by
the end of this year, with binding offers expected in the fourth
quarter.
Italian left-leaning publisher L'Espresso, French
media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, advertising firm Cairo
Communications and Qatar investors have been reported
to be possibly interested in TI Media's television frequencies
assets and its booming La7 channel.
TI Media has a market value of 229 million euros and net debt
of almost 139 million euros. No-one at the company could
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)