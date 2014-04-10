BRIEF-ITS Group Q1 revenue falls to 41.1 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
MILAN, April 10 Shares in Telecom Italia Media rose more than 5 percent at the market open in Milan on Thursday, after the company said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with L'Espresso to merge their respective digital broadcasting activities.
Telecom Italia Media was quoted 5.4 percent higher at 0810 GMT at 0.88 euros, against a 0.4 percent rise in Italy's all-share index. L'Espresso was down 1 percent.
The tie-up deal will create a company with annual revenue of 100 million euros, the companies said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago