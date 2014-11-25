BRIEF-Mixi to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 2.2 million shares of its common stock on April 28
ROME Nov 25 Telecom Italia's planned acquisition of fiber-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Giovanni Pitruzzella, Chairman of Italy's competition watchdog AGCM, said on Tuesday.
The former phone monopoly, which owns Italy's largest telecoms infrastructure, said last week it had sent a proposal to buy a controlling stake in Metroweb, as it seeks to boost investment in faster networks.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
April 21 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit just below market forecasts.