CAPRI, Italy Oct 3 Telecom Italia CEO
Marco Patuano has a mandate from the board of directors to
negotiate the acquisition of infrastructure fund F2i's stake in
Italian fibre optic network provider Metroweb, a source close to
the matter said on FRiday.
A mandate for the deal, which would help Telecom Italia
boost investments in faster networks, was given at the last
board meeting, the source said.
Patuano said on Thursday the company intends to continue
with the sale of its Italian mobile towers in order to invest
resources in the broadband network.
A tie-up between Telecom Italia, which owns Italy's largest
fixed-line network, and Metroweb could help avoid duplications
in costly investments at a time when the former monopoly is
battling to cut debt of almost 27 billion euros ($37 billion).
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)