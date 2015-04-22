ROME, April 22 Italian phone group Telecom
Italia can be given a majority stake in partly
state-owned broadband company Metroweb at proper governance
conditions and if it accepts other phone operators as
shareholders, CDP chairman Franco Bassanini said on Wednesday.
"If Telecom accepts the entrance of other operators it could
have a majority stake from the very beginning, even though
proper governance rules would have to be written," Bassanini
said at an event in Rome.
Metroweb, controlled by state lender CDP (Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti) and infrastructure fund F2i, is seen as a building
block for a multi-billion-euro broadband plan sponsored by the
Italian government. It has attracted takeover interest from
Telecom Italia and rival Vodafone.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)