ROME, April 22 Telecom Italia can have
a majority stake in broadband firm Metroweb providing it accepts
proper governance conditions and other phone operators as
shareholders, a key Metroweb shareholder said on Wednesday.
"If Telecom accepts the entrance of other operators it could
have a majority stake from the very beginning, even though
proper governance rules would have to be written," the chairman
of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Franco Bassanini said.
State-lender CDP is one of the controlling shareholders of
Metroweb.
This is the first time in discussions over the sale of a
Metroweb stake that CDP has opened the door to the possibility
of giving Telecom Italia a majority interest in the company,
which has attracted takeover interest from Vodafone.
Metroweb, controlled by CDP and infrastructure fund F2i, is
a small firm which rents out fibre optic cables but the
government sees it as a building block for a 12 billion euro
plan to roll out faster networks in Italy.
Talks with Telecom Italia hit a dead end earlier this year
due to disagreements over the ownership structure of a deal and
the phone company's Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said in February
the board had concluded conditions were not yet right for an
agreement.
Bassanini said Italian authorities favoured opening up the
capital of Metroweb to all phone operators while keeping a
strong financial investor on board but any deal was held back by
opposition of Telecom Italia's board.
Telecom Italia, which owns Italy's national telephone
network, could take a stake in Metroweb by conferring capital as
well as assets, he said.
Both Telecom Italia and Vodafone have set their sights on
Metroweb as they seek to meet growing consumer demand for
bandwidth-consuming services.
The British company previously said there could be risks to
competition if other operators are not allowed to take a stake
in Metroweb and have a say over its strategic decisions.
