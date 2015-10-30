ROME Oct 30 Italy's antitrust authority has
asked French telecom tycoon Xavier Niel to show board minutes
regarding his purchases of 15.14 percent stake in Telecom Italia
, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
Niel, founder of French mobile operator Iliad, has
emerged in the past two days as the second-largest investor in
Telecom Italia thanks to call options contracts and other
positions which grant him the equivalent of a 15.1 percent
voting stake. [ID:nL8N12U14J}
The authority had written both to Niel and Telecom Italia,
the source said.
"It asked Niel for information about his group and his
telecoms business... it also asked him to show the minutes of
the meetings during which the purchases of Telecom Italia's
stake were approved," the source said.
The source added that the authority asked Telecom Italia to
hand over all the documents needed to verify whether there are
controlling investors in the group.
"This could lead to a probe... that could be carried out
together with the EU antitrust authority, to understand whether
there are agreements or institutions that aim to reduce
competition," the source said.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Philip Pullella)