BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
MILAN Nov 7 Telecom Italia expects to finalise an agreement to sell its mobile phone towers in Brazil by the end of the year, according to slides for an analyst presentation.
"We expect the definitive agreement to be executed by the end of the year," CFO Piergiorgio Peluso told a conference call.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month Telecom Italia was in advanced talks to sell the towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016