BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
MILAN, Sept 26 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is "still interested" in investing in Telecom Italia, the head of a Sawiris-controlled Italian Internet company said on Friday.
"We have always been interested in Telecom. The interest is there and this is known," Italiaonline chairman Khaled Bishara told rpeorters in Milan.
Asked about whether there was any link between Sawiris and U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo, who according to media reports is eyeing a bid for a stake in Telecom Italia, Bishara said: "There is no direct link."
"As far as I know there has been no contact," he said.
He said that Trujillo helped Sawiris carry out a due diligence when the Egyptian tycoon bought Italian telecoms company Wind, now controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.