MILAN, April 15 Telecom Italia said on Friday it
was suspending price changes it was planning to introduce for
its fixed-line residential customers following a request from
Italy's telecoms regulator.
"With this decision TIM intends to show its willingness to
quickly clarify the issues raised by the regulator on the basic
fixed-line telephone service," Telecom Italia said in a note.
The authority said a planned 300 percent rise in the cost of
national calls from a fixed-line telephone was unjustified.
