(Corrects spelling of "Italia" in last paragraph)
BUENOS AIRES/MILAN May 28 Argentina has given a
green light to the break-up of the Telco investor group owning
22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, paving the way for
France's Vivendi to become the biggest shareholder in
the Italian phone group.
In a document dated May 22, which was seen by Reuters, the
Argentinian antitrust watchdog CNDC cleared the break-up saying
the move did not infringe competition law.
The four Telco investors, led by Spain's Telefonica
, decided to break up the vehicle last year but were
waiting for regulatory clearance to press ahead.
French media group Vivendi obtained a 8.3 percent stake in
Telecom Italia after agreeing to sell its Brazilian unit GVT to
Telefonica in a deal which is expected to close this month.
Other investors in Telco are Italian financial companies
Generali, Intesa and Mediobanca,
which are now free to sell their stakes.
The Argentinian approval to the break up of Telco follows
similar clearance in Brazil. Both were needed because Telecom
Italia and Telefonica are competitors in the two Latin American
markets.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing
by David Holmes)