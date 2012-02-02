MILAN Feb 2 Italian telephone company Telecom Italia's main shareholder Telco is looking at all options for debt refinancing, said one of Telco's shareholders on Thursday, ahead of around 3.4 billion euros of debt maturing in 2012.

"There is still time, we haven't made any decision, we are still looking at what to do," said Giovanni Perissinotto, Chief Executive of insurer Generali,, a Telco shareholder.

Telco holds 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia. Telco's other shareholders are Telefonica, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)