(Adds analyst comments, background)
MILAN Feb 2 With Telecom Italia
set to cut dividend payments as part of a drive to deleverage,
its main shareholder, Telco, is looking at ways to refinance 3.4
billion euros of debt maturing by 2013.
Analysts say Telco's debt refinancing needs are likely to
influence the size of the expected dividend reduction at Telecom
Italia.
Telco is an alliance of Spain's Telefonica, Italian
insurer Assicurazioni Generali and banks Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo. It owns 22.45 percent of
Telecom Italia.
Generali's Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said on
Thursday Telco was assessing all options on how to refinance its
maturing debt.
"There is still time, we haven't made any decision, we are
still looking at what to do," he told reporters on the sidelines
of an event.
Telco has bank debt worth 2.1 billion euros coming due
between May and October and a 1.3 billion euro bond which it can
extend to next year.
A source close to the matter told Reuters last week that
Telco's favoured option at present was to sell a bond worth up
to 3.4 billion euros to its shareholders, although other
possibilities were also being studied.
"Telecom Italia are unlikely to cut the dividend further
than that required for Telco ... to be able to pay interest on
its debt," analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note
pointing to a possible cut of between 2 and 15 percent.
Telecom Italia said last week its board would give absolute
priority to deleveraging and safeguarding its credit ratings
when deciding on the dividend at a March 29 meeting.
The statement came after a press report about a likely
divided reduction driven by the need to protect current debt
ratings had driven the stock lower in the session.
On Wednesday, Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco
Bernabe reiterated the priority for the company was to cut its
30 billion euro debt - a comment which Bernstein analysts see as
confirmation a dividend cut is on the cards.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; additional reporting by
Valentina Za, Editing by Mark Potter)