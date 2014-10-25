MILAN Oct 25 Telecom Italia said on
Saturday it would temporarily keep control of Telecom Argentina
and cash in $215.7 million by the end of October, as
part of a revised deal to sell the Argentinian unit to New York
based fund Fintech.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its controlling stake in
Telecom Argentina to Fintech for $960 million almost a year ago
but the deal could not be completed because the Argentine
regulator did not approve it.
In a statement, Telecom Italia said it expected to sell the
controlling 51 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding
company Sofora in two and a half years, subject to regulatory
clearance.
It said the total aggregate payment agreed in the initial
accord remained unchanged at $960 million.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)