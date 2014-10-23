* Deal to sell Brazil towers may be reached in weeks -
sources
* Telecom Italia aims to fetch 900 mln euros - sources
(Adds details, context)
By Danilo Masoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MILAN/SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Telecom Italia
is in advanced talks to sell the mobile phone towers of its
Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes (TIM Brasil) and
could agree a deal in weeks, three people with direct knowledge
of the situation told Reuters.
Telecom Italia is aiming to raise 900 million euros ($1.1
billion) from the sale of TIM Brasil's towers but is unlikely to
fetch the full ticket, as bids have come in at between 500
million and 600 million euros, the sources said.
The sale of the Brazilian towers would provide Telecom
Italia cash that could help it boost investments to compete
against Telefonica, America Movil and Grupo
Oi.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano put the towers
up for sale in November when he unveiled a 4 billion euro plan
to cut debt and help fund much-needed investments.
One of the sources said American Tower Corp and Cell
Site Solutions (CSS), a company backed by Goldman Sachs,
were left in the race, adding a deal could see the asset being
split between them.
Telecom Italia, American Tower and CSS declined to comment.
One issue in the talks is that buyers are concerned mergers
in the Brazilian market could bring down the number of mobile
operators to three from four, reducing the value of the asset,
according to one of the sources.
The agreement will also have to be approved by the local
competition watchdog which could take four or five months.
Analysts and bankers are speculating about a possible merger
between TIM Brasil and Oi, a smaller rival of TIM Brasil in
mobile telephony. Such an operation, they say, makes industrial
sense but first needs political backing - which still remains
uncertain ahead of a presidential ballot on Oct. 26.
TIM Brasil, which tried unsuccessfully to acquire Brazilian
broadband business GVT from France's Vivendi earlier
this year, has hired Banco Bradesco to evaluate
strategic alternatives, while in August Oi mandated Grupo BTG
Pactual to study a potential takeover of TIM.
Cooling expectations of a deal, Patuano said last week TIM
Brasil could skip potential mergers and acquisitions for five
years without losing market share.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by
Stephen Jewkes and David Holmes)