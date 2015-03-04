(Adds background, quotes, analysts' comments)
By Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, March 4 French telecoms group Orange
wants to remain in Belgium where it has a 51 percent
stake in Mobistar MSTAR.BR>, the country's second biggest mobile
operator, and has not been contacted about a potential bid for
Mobistar's smaller rival Base, a top executive said on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg said in a report on Tuesday that Base's owner,
Dutch company KPN, had hired JP Morgan to seek buyers
for the unit, which it said could be worth around 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion).
Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Orange's
European director Gervais Pellissier said that it could make
sense for Mobistar to buy Base to bulk up to better take on
market leader Belgacom, but it would be difficult to
get such a deal approved.
"On paper it's an interesting idea but that seems to me
difficult to carry out," he said, referring to the competition
issues raised by reducing the number of mobile carriers
operating in the market from three to two.
"But consolidation is necessary in the market and it would
make sense for someone already in the country to buy it. We have
not been contacted by the owner or JP Morgan about BASE," he
added.
Europe's telecom network operators have been consolidating
since 2013 to cut costs and cope with the convergence of mobile
and fixed line services. Vodafone has bought cable
companies in Spain and Germany, while others like Telefonica
and Orange have been withdrawing from some countries to
focus investments on their core markets.
Belgium is seen by bankers and executives as ripe for
consolidation because cable operator Telenet triggered
a price war in 2012 when it launched a mobile service by renting
capacity from Mobistar.
Analysts at Berenberg said on Wednesday that Telenet or
Altice, which owns a regional cable operator in the
country, would be the logical buyers for Base, or it could
attract interest from private equity funds.
KPN tried to sell Base three years ago but rejected the bids
as being too low. The unit holds 20 percent of the market and
reported 711 million euros in sales last year.
Further change is also in the offing in Belgium because of a
new regulation passed last year that will require cable
operators to host rival companies on their lines into homes and
businesses.
Pellissier said Mobistar was carrying out tests on offering
broadband by renting capacity from cable operators, and planned
to launch a service at the end of this year or early in 2016.
A spokesman for KPN declined to comment on the report that
it was interested in selling Base.
Berenberg's analysts said Telenet, which is majority-owned
by Europe's biggest cable group, Liberty Global, could
use the threat of buying Base as a way to strengthen its hand in
negotiations with Mobistar for continued use of its mobile
network.
Pellissier said that Mobistar had a contract to supply
Telenet with mobile capacity through 2017, and recognised that
it was an "important contract" that he would like to continue.
"We are ready to discuss it with Telenet when they want to
do so," he said, declining to comment further.
And in future the Belgium market could see the mobile
operators sharing networks, Pellissier added.
"The Belgium market is too small to support more than two
mobile networks," he said.
"That means that eventually there will be a combination of
the operators or there will be network sharing."
"I don't know if BASE will be sold but my feeling is that
any buyer of BASE would only be able to create synergies if they
did network sharing with us."
($1=0.8980 euros)
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes
and Greg Mahlich)