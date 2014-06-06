Diamond miners have India in sight with Real is Rare slogan
* Chinese launch planned for next year following Indian campaign
June 6 British multi-utility provider Telecom Plus Plc said Finance Director Chris Houghton would leave the company on Oct. 3 to pursue new challenges.
The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said that a search for a new chief financial officer was underway. (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Chinese launch planned for next year following Indian campaign
SEOUL/BEIJING, April 21 South Korea said on Friday it was on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang.