MILAN Oct 19 Italy's telecoms and media
authority Agcom has cleared terms to access Telecom Italia's
unused optic fiber and infrastructure, the regulator
said in a statement on Friday.
"The authority proposes to approve the reference offer of
Telecom Italia," it said in an emailed statement.
Agcom said the proposal includes cuts of 12-14 percent to
the economic conditions for accessing the so-called "dark"
fibre, as well as improvements in some technical conditions.
The regulator said its recent decisions aim at enacting the
regulatory framework that will allow all operators to build the
infrastructure needed to reach their final clients with ultra
broadband services.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)