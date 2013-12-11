MILAN Dec 11 Italy's market watchdog Consob is
likely to fine Telecom Italia for procedural
irregularities over the sale of a 1.3 billion euro ($1.79
billion) convertible bond to Telefonica and other
investors, legal sources familiar with the matter said.
Consob opened a probe into the bond in November to see
whether the operation breached so-called related party
procedures.
The regulator is expected to send Telecom Italia a letter
questioning the irregularities in coming days. It will then have
one year to decide on any fine, the sources said.
"Telecom Italia has admitted violations, I think a sanction
will arrive," one of the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Consob declined to comment, while Telecom
Italia could not be reached for comment. In November, when
Consob began its investigation Telecom Italia said it had always
respected Italy's financial market rules.
A fine may only have a small financial impact but would be a
reputational blow for Telecom Italia already under pressure from
activist investors seeking to remove its board at a shareholder
meeting on Dec. 20.
The convertible bond was part of chief executive Marco
Patuano's new business plan aimed at fixing the phone group's
balance sheet and reviving its business.
But the deal was criticised by Marco Fossati, who holds 5
percent of Telecom Italia and small shareholders. Small
shareholders said the bond penalised minority investors, which
would see their stakes diluted when institutional investors who
bought it will convert it into Telecom Italia shares.
A large part of the bond was sold to Telefonica, which
controls Telecom Italia together with Italy's Generali
, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.
U.S. funds BlackRock and Och Ziff Capital Management were also
buyers of the bond.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni.
Editing by Jane Merriman)