WELLINGTON Aug 3 The head of retail operations at New Zealand's dominant telecommunications company resigned on Friday, becoming the second executive to leave the firm this year.

Alan Gourdie, chief executive officer of Telecom's retail business unit, will leave the company on Oct. 31, the company said in a statement. His replacement has yet to be appointed.

Gourdie's departure follows the departure of Telecom Chief Executive Paul Reynolds, who stepped down in May, after steering the company through a restructuring. Simon Moutter takes over as head of the company later this month.

Telecom is refocusing on its retail business after the firm split off its line network operations last December into Chorus Ltd, which is participating in building the bulk of the government-sponsored fast broadband network.

Shares in Telecom, New Zealand's largest listed company by capitalisation, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.70. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)