WELLINGTON Feb 22 Telecom New Zealand
will cut hundreds of jobs as part of its ongoing restructuring
plan as the country's largest telecommunications company
struggles to keep up with competition in its broadband markets.
"It is pretty apparent that it will be well into the
hundreds (of staff cuts) over the next few months," Telecom
Chief Executive Officer Simon Moutter told reporters after the
company downgraded its earnings outlook for the year ending
June.
The job losses would follow roughly 350 cuts to date.
Telecom said it additional restructuring measures could
impact its bottom line this year, adding that it would announce
details in May.
However, the top-10 company's share price rose 1.1 percent
to NZ$2.23 after it reported a rise in operating earnings, even
as net profits fell as a result of one-off factors.
