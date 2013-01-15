BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 15 Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd surged on Tuesday on speculation the Indian mobile carriers may raise voice call tariffs, several traders said.
Bharti shares were up 4.9 percent as of 0920 GMT. Idea shares were up 8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.