MUMBAI Jan 15 Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd surged on Tuesday on speculation the Indian mobile carriers may raise voice call tariffs, several traders said.

Bharti shares were up 4.9 percent as of 0920 GMT. Idea shares were up 8 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)