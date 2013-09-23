ROME, Sept 23 An Italian junior minister said on
Monday it would be difficult for regulators to force Telecom
Italia to hive off its fixed line network, something
that had been suggested by Italy's telecoms authority.
"To impose such a radical measure (as the spinoff of the
fixed line network), would be too hard," said Catricala on the
sidelines of a business conference.
Telecom Italia said in mid-July it wanted to secure
favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward
in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local
regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.
Earlier in the day, Telecoms Commissioner Antonio Preto had
said regulators should consider imposing the spin off if Telecom
Italia were not to do it on a voluntary basis.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini)