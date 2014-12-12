HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) gains 1.2 percent, Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) is up 1.5 percent.
Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) gains 1.1 pct
Government may include one slot for 3G services in spectrum auction - newspaper Economic Times reports.
Incremental spectrum will ease pressure on incumbents witnessing licence renewals, say analysts.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.