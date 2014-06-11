* Deal still awaiting green light from Argentinian regulator
* Investors could expect news on deal in Q3 - Tel Argentina
* Telecom Italia to cash in over $800 mln after completion
ROME, June 11 Telecom Italia CEO Marco
Patuano was unable to say on Wednesday when the Italian telecoms
group would complete the $960 million sale of its Argentinian
unit, suggesting that finalising deal may be taking longer than
thought.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina
to the Fintech investment company of Mexican
billionaire David Martinez in November 2013, saying the deal was
subject to a green light from local regulators.
Speaking on the margins of an event in Rome, Patuano said he
saw no obstacles to completing the transaction. Asked to give a
specific timeframe he replied: "It is never possible to have a
date when you deal with regulators".
"I've been in Argentina in the last few days speaking to
authorities: there are no obstacles and we are going ahead, the
only thing that is missing is a decision from (Argentina's
telecoms authority) Secom," he added.
In March, finance chief Piergiorgio Peluso said Telecom
Italia had already cashed in a first tranche of $109 million
related to the deal, with the balance expected within the first
half of 2014.
The sale of Telecom Argentina is part of a 4 billion-euro
($5.4 billion) plan designed by Patuano to help cut debt and
fund investments needed to upgrade Telecom Italia's domestic
assets and head off competitors.
Telecom Argentina CEO Stefano De Angelis said last month
investors could expect some news on the sale in the third
quarter given that the contract envisaged an August deadline.
A completion of the deal could also trigger a takeover offer for
Telecom Argentina by U.S.-based Fintech.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark
Potter)