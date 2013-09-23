MILAN, Sept 23 Talks between Spain's Telefonica
and Italian core shareholders in Telecom Italia
about the future of the Italian phone company are in
the final stretch, with news expected on Tuesday, a source close
to the matter said on Monday.
Telecom Italia's core shareholders, bound together in a
holding company called Telco that owns 22.4 percent, have to
decide by Sept. 28 if they want to quit their pact early and
ditch their stakes.
Telefonica is Telco's biggest shareholder. The other
investors, Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa
Sanpaolo and insurer Generali, have signaled
to varying degrees they are ready to sell their holdings .
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini)