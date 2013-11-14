* Telefonica's Alierta sees Telco pact unchanged until 2015
* Alierta says no plans to merge Telefonica and Telecom
Italia
* Alierta also rules out merger of TIM Brazil and Vivo
* Alierta also rules out merger of TIM Brazil and Vivo
MILAN, Nov 14 Telefonica will not
exercise an option to increase to 100 percent its stake in
Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia
, the chairman of the Spanish telecoms group told an
Italian newspaper on Thursday.
In his first interview since Telefonica agreed on a deal to
gradually take over its Italian rival by buying out
co-shareholders in Telco, Cesar Alierta said he expected other
Telco shareholders to keep some or all of their stakes until
February 2015. That is when a shareholder agreement among
investors in Telco expires.
"The structure of the new accords is very clear: Telefonica
cannot own more than 49 percent of Telco," he told business
daily Il Sole 24 Ore. "We have no intention of exercising the
call (option)."
Alierta ruled out a merger between Telefonica and Telecom
Italia.
"There is no need for a merger between Telefonica and
Telecom, and this is not under consideration," he said.
He also said there were no plans to merge Telecom Italia's
Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes with Telefonica's
local unit Vivo.
Telefonica reached a deal in September with its Italian
partners in Telco - insurer Generali and banks Intesa
Sanpaolo and Mediobanca - allowing it to take
over the investment vehicle starting from 2014.
Telco controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake and
appoints a majority of board members at the phone group.
Following the Telco deal, Telecom Italia named Marco Patuano
as new CEO and approved a new business plan. Minority investors
accused the board of only looking after the interests of key
shareholders.
The 4 billion-euro, three-year plan will cut Telecom
Italia's debt to below 2.2 times core earnings while boosting
investments in ultra broadband and 4G mobile networks. Alierta
said the plan was "a good start".
He added it was important for Telecom Italia to develop its
business through investment in high-speed networks.
On Thursday, Telecom Italia agreed to sell its entire stake
in Telecom Argentina to Fintech Group for $960
million.
(Reporting Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za)