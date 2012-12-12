DUBAI Dec 12 The United States and its allies
clashed with a Russian-led bloc in talks over a new United
Nations telecoms treaty on Wednesday, threatening a compromise
proposal that had aimed to settle thorny issues of how to govern
the Internet.
Delegates from about 150 countries have been working at the
UN's World Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT)
in Dubai for the past 10 days to rewrite the International
Telecoms Regulations (ITR) treaty that was last revised in 1988
before the advent of the World Wide Web, but divisions between
them remained stark as a Friday deadline neared for an
agreement.
Some countries have been seeking greater control over the
Internet by giving some supervisory powers to the International
Telecommunications Union via changes in the treaty, and a
majority of countries have appeared willing to officially extend
the mission of the ITU, a UN agency, to also cover the Internet.
But after making hopeful noises on a compromise on Tuesday,
the United States, Europe, Canada and other countries hardened
their position on Wednesday and sought to exclude any language
in the treaty that could open the door to more government
regulation of cyberspace.
A draft compromise that circulated on Tuesday had sought to
keep most references to the Internet in a non-binding companion
"resolution" outside the treaty's main regulations, with the
approach meant to solve some of the toughest issues such as how
to define what kinds of companies could be touched by the rules
-- pure telecoms operators or a broader group of interests such
as Google and Facebook.
The ITU usually agrees decisions by consensus, although this
time it could come down to a vote, which may leave the United
States and its allies in the minority.
"The ITU has put off the biggest problems until the last
day. Maybe this approach will work, but it strikes me as a
stupid strategy," said Kieren McCarthy, who runs .Nxt, an
information service that specialises in Internet policy.
The balance struck by the conference chairman on Tuesday
included one provision deemed most likely to impact the
Internet, a clause that would allow countries the right to
control "addressing," which some understood would include
Internet addressing, which is currently managed by the
U.S.-based non profit-making organisation ICANN (the Internet
Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers).
The Americans and Europeans said on Wednesday that was
unacceptable, while the opposing camp said that clause was the
only remaining element of what they had pushed for.
U.S. Ambassador Terry Kramer tweeted that work would
continue around the clock, but added: "The U.S. remains
committed to keeping the Internet out of the ITRs."
That drew expressions of exasperation from some other
countries such as Saudi Arabia.
"It's unacceptable that one party gets everything they want
whereas everyone else has made concessions," a Saudi delegate
told the conference.
"The compromise seems to be falling apart right in front of
our eyes," a Russian delegate told the conference.
Russia, along with China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
and some other countries, on Tuesday resubmitted a joint
proposal calling for a massive extension of state supervision
of the Internet.
This has not been debated as delegates instead tried to work
through the compromise text, but with this bloc failing to
secure any significant concessions from the U.S. camp, both
Russia and Saudi Arabia both made oblique threats to resurrect
their proposal.
"The Russians can always say they want to discuss their
proposals - they haven't done so yet because they hope to
achieve their aims through the compromise text," said a European
delegate.
"This is their nuclear bomb and they don't want to use it,
but they will if they have to."
In addition to the Internet governance issues being debated,
some countries began pushing for an explicit commitment in the
treaty that no country be allowed to unilaterally deny another
country access to communications networks. Iran, Kyrgyzstan,
Sudan and Cuba advanced the argument because of concerns that
hostile countries could cut off them off from the rest of the
world in using cyber-attacks.
Other countries including the United States said such an
approach would be too political and argued it should be
addressed by the United Nations directly, not the ITU.