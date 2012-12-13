By Matt Smith and Joseph Menn
DUBAI/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 Most countries at a
conference on telecommunications oversight agreed Wednesday that
a United Nations agency should play an "active" but not dominant
role in Internet governance as they struggled to reach a
worldwide compromise.
As a marathon session at the UN's World Conference on
International Telecommunications concluded at about 1:30 a.m.
local time in Dubai (2130 GMT), the chairman asked for a "feel
of the room" and then noted that the nonbinding resolution had
majority support, while denying it was a vote.
The United States has fought during the 12-day conference
ending Friday to keep the International Telecommunication
Union's mandate from extending to the Internet. Western
diplomats and technologists say that a greater ITU role could
lead to increased censorship and a dramatic reduction in
anonymity.
But ITU Secretary-General Hamadoun Touré pleaded that the
document was part of a balance that gave Western countries most
of what they wanted in the more critical binding ITU treaty.
"If we were to eliminate this, that was a compromise that
will come (back) on the table," Touré warned the gathering ahead
of the show of support. ITU officials are striving to forge
consensus and avoid formal votes, and delegates were unsure
after the proceeding whether the resolution had been adopted.
Several in attendance said they expected the conference to
take up both the resolution and the treaty itself again on
Thursday after factions failed to agree on treaty revisions.
Most of the language about Internet control was excised from the
proposed revisions in the compromise promoted by Touré.
The biggest remaining sticking point is whether countries
should have the right to control "addressing," which some said
would include Internet addressing, which is currently managed by
the U.S.-based nonprofit organization ICANN, the Internet
Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.
The Americans and Europeans said on Wednesday that was
unacceptable, while the opposing camp said that clause was the
only remaining element of what they had pushed for.
U.S. Ambassador Terry Kramer tweeted that work would
continue around the clock, but added: "The U.S. remains
committed to keeping the Internet out of the ITRs (treaty)."
That drew expressions of exasperation from some other
countries. "The compromise seems to be falling apart right in
front of our eyes," a Russian delegate told the conference.
Russia, along with China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
and some other countries, on Tuesday resubmitted a joint
proposal calling for a massive extension of state supervision of
the Net, but that has been set aside as delegates debate the
compromise texts.
The resolution that won majority support in the waning
hours of the day says that the ITU's leadership should "continue
to take the necessary steps for ITU to play an active and
constructive role in the multi-stakeholder model of the
Internet."
It then cited a description of that model that was produced
at another summit in 2005, which held that "policy authority for
Internet-related public policy issues is the sovereign right of
States," though the private sector, civil groups and
international groups also have important roles.
It was unclear how severe the breakdown in the compromise
had become. A member of the U.S. delegation declined to speak
after the informal vote, saying the talks were "much too
sensitive at the moment."
Some nonprofit civil and industry groups, which have played
a large role in steering the development of the Internet, said
they shared the U.S. government's concern about any extension of
the U.N. role and about a conference procedure that remained
opaque even to some participants.
"Rushing an important and acknowledgedly contentious
proposal through a confusing vote-that's-not-a-vote is not a
legitimate process," said Emma Llanso of the Center for
Democracy & Technology, a Washington group funded by charitable
foundations and technology companies including Microsoft Corp
, Facebook Inc and Google Inc.