DUBAI Dec 10 A Russia-led coalition on Monday
withdrew a proposal to give governments new powers over the
Internet, a plan opposed by Western countries in talks on a new
global telecom treaty.
Negotiations on the treaty mark the most sustained effort so
far by governments from around the world to agree on how - or
whether - to regulate cyberspace.
The United States, Europe, Canada and other advocates of a
hands-off approach to Internet regulation want to limit the new
treaty's scope to telecom companies.
But Russia, China and many Arab states, which want greater
governmental control, have been pushing to expand the treaty
beyond traditional telecom operators.
Representatives from about 150 countries - members of the
International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - have been
negotiating for the past eight days in Dubai on the new treaty,
which was last revised in 1988, before the advent of the World
Wide Web.
The Russia-led proposal could have allowed countries to
block some Internet locations and take control of the allocation
of Internet addresses currently overseen by ICANN, a
self-governing organisation under contract to the U.S.
Department of Commerce.
An ITU spokesman said this plan had now been scrapped.
"It looks like the Russians and Chinese overplayed their
hand," said American cyber security expert Jim Lewis of the
Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
U.S. ambassador Terry Kramer welcomed the decision to
withdraw the Russia-led plan. But he also said: "These issues
will continue to be on the table for discussion in other forms
during the remainder of the conference."
China, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Sudan and the United Arab
Emirates had co-signed the aborted proposal. The UAE insisted
the document had not been withdrawn.
"It may come down to the wire," said a Western delegate on
condition of anonymity. "There are a lot of other (similar)
proposals so I don't think this represents a substantial
conclusion and could be just manoeuvring."
The ITU usually takes decisions by consensus, but the
intransigence of both sides means it could come to a vote in
which the United States and its allies might be in the minority.
The United States' position is that the Internet has
flourished with minimal state interference. It wants this to
continue, arguing that many of the proposed treaty changes could
allow governments to stifle free speech, reduce online anonymity
and censor Internet content.
Russia and its allies have insisted they need new powers to
fight cyber crime and protect networks.
Countries can opt out of parts of the revised treaty when it
is finalised or even refuse to sign it
The talks are due to end on Friday.