By Matt Smith and Joseph Menn
DUBAI/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 An attempt by
national governments to establish a worldwide policy for
oversight of the Internet collapsed on Thursday after many
Western countries said a compromise plan gave too much power to
United Nations and other officials.
Delegates from the United States, UK, Australia and other
countries took the floor on the next to last day of a UN
conference in Dubai to reject revisions to a treaty governing
international phone calls and data traffic.
"It's with a heavy heart and a sense of missed opportunities
that the U.S. must communicate that it's not able to sign the
agreement in the current form," said Terry Kramer, the U.S.
ambassador to the gathering of the UN's International
Telecommunication Union.
While other countries will sign the treaty on Friday, the
absence of so many of the largest economies means that the
document, already watered down to suit much of the West, will
have little practical force.
Though technologists who had raised alarms about the
proceedings preferred no deal to one that would have legitimized
more government censorship and surveillance, the failure to
reach an accord could increase the chance that the Internet will
work very differently in different regions.
"Maybe in the future we could come to a fragmented
Internet," delegate Andrey Mukhanov, a top international
official at Russia's Ministry of Telecom and Mass
Communications, told Reuters. "That would be negative for all,
and I hope our American, European colleagues come to a
constructive position."
Delegates from the United States and other holdout countries
said they would continue to press at other international
gatherings for unified support of what they call a
"multi-stakeholder model," in which private industry groups set
standards and play a large role in the development of the
medium.
Countries that had been seeking an expansion of the ITU role
reacted with some bitterness to the failure to reach a
consensus.
Tariq al-Awadhi of the United Arab Emirates, head of the
Arab States' delegation, said his group had been
"double-crossed" by the U.S. bloc after it had agreed to a
compromise deal that moved Internet issues out of the main
treaty and into a nonbinding resolution that said the ITU should
be part of the multi-stakeholder model.
"Unfortunately, those countries breached the compromise
package and destroyed it totally," said Awadhi. "We have given
everything and are not getting anything."
Awadhi said the treaty should cover all forms of
telecommunications, including voice over Internet protocol and
Internet-based instant messaging services. "They are using
telecom network and using telecom services," he said.
Kramer told reporters that the United States had negotiated
in good faith but that there were several issues that made
agreement impossible, including the resolution's recognition of
an ITU role.
He said a section on reducing the unwanted emails known as
spam, for example, opened the door toward government monitoring
and blocking of political or religious messages.
The turnabout was a defeat for ITU Secretary-General
Hamadoun Touré, who had previously predicted that "light-touch"
Internet regulation would emerge from the conference.
But he said the 12-day meeting "has succeeded in bringing
unprecedented public attention to the different and important
perspectives that govern global communications."
The treaty is scheduled to be signed at 1330 GMT on Friday.