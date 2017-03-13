CAIRO, March 13 The board of Telecom Egypt has recommended a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0560) per share for 2016, up from 0.75 pounds a year ago, a company official told Reuters on Monday.

The firm posted a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds ($151.4 million) in 2016 versus 2.999 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement in local newspapers on Monday.

Revenue in 2016 rose to 14.133 billion pounds from 12.184 billion a year earlier ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Vyas Mohan)