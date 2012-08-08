(Adds details, quote, share price)
CAIRO Aug 8 Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt
reported a 25 percent drop in second-quarter net
income on Wednesday, pushed lower by weaker revenue and
employees' demands for higher pay since the country's president
was overthrown in a popular uprising.
Egypt's economy has been hit by political turmoil since
Hosni Mubarak was ousted in February 2011. A new president took
office in June but the transition has been marred by violence
and rows between political groups and the ruling army.
Telecom Egypt said net income fell to 613 million Egyptian
pounds ($101 million) from 813 million pounds in the second
quarter of 2011.
Revenue dropped 7.9 percent to 2.4 billion pounds.
"Revenues are lower this quarter, primarily driven by the
timing of international cable projects revenue recognition, and
our cost base has been affected by a restructuring and annual
increase of salary arrangements," Tarek Aboualam, Chief
Executive Officer and Managing Director said in a statement.
Telecom Egypt said broadband services now account for
almost 28 percent of revenue the firm generates from retail
customers. It added 45,180 net new broadband customers during
the second quarter, resulting in a 60.5 percent market share.
On June 30 2012 there were 7.6 million fixed-line
subscribers.
The firm's shares closed down 2.7 percent on Wednesday. The
main index fell 1.1 percent.
($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Erica
Billingham)