BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
CAIRO Nov 14 Telecom Egypt expects to maintain profitability in the full year in the face of economic turmoil, as the start-up of a cable project in the final quarter boosts wholesale revenues, company executives said on Monday.
The company earlier reported a 21 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 622.7 million Egyptian pounds ($104.2 million) as it continues to suffer the fall-out of a popular uprising. Net profit in 2010 was 3.3 billion pounds.
Asked in an interview whether the company would maintain its level of full-year net profit, Chief Financial Officer Hassan Helmy said: "Yes".
Telecom Egypt, which has a monopoly on land-line infrastructure in the country of 80 million, expects to propose a higher dividend pay-out ratio to shareholders at their next annual meeting, Helmy said. (Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee