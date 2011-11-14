CAIRO Nov 14 Land-line monopoly Telecom Egypt posted a 21 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Monday as it continues to suffer the economic fall-out of a popular uprising.

The company, which is banking on data services to offset lower fixed-line income, said its net income fell to 622.7 million Egyptian pounds ($104.2 million) from 789.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenues fell 9.7 percent to 2.35 billion pounds. ($1 = 5.975 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)