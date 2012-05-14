BRIEF-Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln of its common stock
CAIRO May 14 Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt reported on Monday a consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 912 million Egyptian pounds ($151 million), up from 897 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Potter)
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A 3-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NICKELODEON JUNIOR FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PAT PATROUILLE FRANCHISE PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)