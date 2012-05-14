(Adds comment from CEO, CFO)
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO May 14 Telecom Egypt reported a
1.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, and said while the
local business environment was stabilising it was too early to
say whether it would pay an interim dividend.
"For the time being we continue to operate in a turbulent
environment so the first-quarter result is not the time to make
a decision about distribution of dividends," chief financial
officer Hassan Helmy told Reuters on Monday.
Chief executive Tarek Aboualam said the company expected
2012 revenue to be flat to slightly lower and a mid-40s EBITDA
percent margin.
Egypt's economy has been battered by political turmoil since
Hosni Mubarak was ousted from office in February 2011. Since
then, a transition to democracy has been marred by violence and
rows between political groups and the ruling army.
Telecom Egypt reported first-quarter consolidated net income
of 912 million Egyptian pounds ($151 million), on revenue up 12
percent to 2.68 billion pounds. Earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.39 billion pounds,
delivering a margin of 52 percent, the company said.
Earnings per share were 0.53 pound.
The company said it wanted to become an integrated telecoms
provider and was targeting a mobile virtual network operator if
the regulator's terms were suitable.
"Our goal of becoming a total telecoms provider has taken an
important step forward with the recent announcement that the
National Telecommunications Authority has approved in principle
the issuance of an MVNO license," Aboualam said.
"We hope that the dialogue on the terms of this licence will
be concluded soon," he said, adding that an internal NTRA
committee was preparing the legal and technical terms for the
license to be issued by around August.
Telecom Egypt owns a 45 percent stake in British operator
Vodafone's local unit. It said Vodafone Egypt
contributed 192 million pounds to group profit.
It shares were down 0.9 percent at 1120 GMT.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)