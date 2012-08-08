(Repeats to add company instrument code, no change to text)
CAIRO Aug 8 Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt
reported a 25 percent drop in second-quarter net
income on Wednesday, pushed lower by weaker revenue and employee
demands for higher pay since the country's president was
overthrown in a popular uprising.
Net income was 613 million Egyptian pounds ($100.87
million), down from 813 million pounds in the second quarter of
2011, the company said in a statement. Revenue fell 7.9 percent.
Egypt's economy has been hit by political turmoil since
Hosni Mubarak was ousted in February 2011. A new president took
office in June but the transition has been marred by violence
and rows between political groups and the ruling army.
($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)