CAIRO Nov 12 Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt
said on Monday it was in talks with the government to
obtain a universal telecoms licence that would enable it to
launch a mobile service and that discussions were at a "very
mature phase".
Any agreement regarding a universal licence for Telecom
Egypt would mean changing the licences of Egypt's three mobile
operators to cover the same areas, chief executive Mohamed
El-Nawawy told Reuters.
"The discussions are in a very mature phase," he said,
adding that the firm wanted to set up a virtual mobile network
and, in future, could set up a network based on its own assets.
He did not say when talks would end.