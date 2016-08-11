Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
CAIRO Aug 11 Telecom Egypt said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit had risen 175 percent from the same period the previous year to reach 1.04 billion Egyptian pounds ($117.12 million).
Egypt's fixed line monopoly, which is majority owned by the government, announced consolidated revenues of 3.29 billion Egyptian pounds in the second quarter, an increase of 8.9 percent on the same period last year.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.