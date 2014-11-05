BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5 Telecom Egypt Co Sae :
* Following recent article by Bloomberg, TE has clarified as part of its ongoing investment policy, co regularly reviews entire investment portfolio
* Review of entire investment portfolio includes all of its minority stakes in invested companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.