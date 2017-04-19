MILAN, April 19 Influential proxy adviser Glass
Lewis has recommended shareholders in phone group Telecom Italia
do not vote on a slate of directors submitted by top
investor Vivendi, a document showed.
The move follows a similar recommendation by rival
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).
Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of Telecom Italia, has
indicated that it wants its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine to be the
Italian group's new chairman, putting him top of its list of
board nominees.
Both proxy advisers told shareholders to back a list of
candidates presented by funds association Assogestioni.
Telecom Italia shareholders are set to appoint a new board
on May 4, and the new directors will then pick a chairman at a
meeting scheduled for the following day.
