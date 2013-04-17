ROZZANO, Italy April 17 Telecom Italia shareholders approved the executive pay package plan with a majority of 67.9 percent on Wednesday, Chairman Franco Bernabe said.

Several proxy advisory firms, including the influential ISS, had recommended a vote against the remuneration plan, citing high severance packages.

Bernabe said 31.9 percent of the shareholders' annual assembly had voted against the pay plan, which was approved by the board.

About 44.4 of the company's share capital was registered at the meeting on Wednesday.

Advice by proxy firms is normally followed by many foreign institutional investors, which hold about half of Telecom Italia's share capital. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)