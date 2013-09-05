MILAN, Sept 5 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris,
AT&T and America Movil have approached the core
Telecom Italia investors who want to exit their
unprofitable investment in the Italian group, a source familiar
with the situation said.
Contact is at a preliminary stage and the three players had
not formally expressed an interest, the source added.
The board of Telecom Italia is meeting on Sept. 19 and its
chairman Franco Bernabe is seeking a new investor ahead of the
meeting.
Telecom Italia is 22.4 percent-owned by Telco, which is in
turn controlled by banks Mediobanca and Intesa
Sanpaolo, insurer Generali and telecoms
operator Telefonica.
AT&T declined to comment. Sawiris, America Movil and Telecom
Italia were not immediately available for comment.