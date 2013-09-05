MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil is not in talks with shareholders
of Telecom Italia regarding any share purchases, a top
executive at the Mexican company said on Thursday.
Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after surging
on takeover speculation on Thursday. Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris, AT&T Inc and America Movil have all made contact
with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecom group,
a source told Reuters.
"I can categorically deny that," America Movil chief
financial officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters in a
telephone interview when asked about the speculation. "We have
not had any contact."