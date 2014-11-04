MILAN Nov 4 Small shareholders at Telecom
Italia on Tuesday called on the Italian phone group's
board to consider a potential merger between its Brazilian unit
TIM Participações SA and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA
.
Shareholder group Asati, which says it represents around
6,000 small Telecom Italia investors with a combined stake of
around 1 percent, said in a letter to the board that such a deal
could include a "modest" capital increase.
Asati also said that should a merger between TIM and Oi not
come about, no offer for the unit should be considered if it
values TIM at less than 8.5 times its core earnings.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday that Oi, Mexico's America Movil and Spain's
Telefonica agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32
billion reais ($12.8 billion) for TIM
Participações.
Oi said on Monday it had not entered into any agreement to
join a group of rivals to buy Telecom Italia's stake in
TIM.
In August Oi announced that it had hired Grupo BTG Pactual
to act as its representative and develop plans for a possible
purchase of Telecom Italia's stake in TIM Participações.
Telecom Italia's board will meet on Thursday to approve
quarterly results. The Rome-based company owns about 67 percent
of TIM Participações, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier
(1 US dollar = 2.5081 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Danilo Masoni; editing by
Keiron Henderson)