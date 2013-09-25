ROME, Sept 25 Telecom Italia Chairman
Franco Bernabe warned on Wednesday that the phone company risked
a credit downgrade on its 29 billion euros ($39.13 billion) in
debt, and an asset sale might take too long to prevent it.
Bernabe said the indebted telecoms company need a capital
increase to avoid a downgrade, which would leave it with a
'junk' rating. The capital increase could be open to new and
existing investors, he told the Italian Senate in a hearing,
without specifying the amount.
The executive said a sale of Telecom Italia's Latin American
assets required time and was not compatible with risk of a
credit downgrade.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
