* Telefonica may force sale of Brazil, Argentina units
* Italian politician says vital national interests at stake
* Italy President meets Telecom Italia chairman
* Economy minister sees public shareholder role for
fixed-line network
By Alberto Sisto and Danilo Masoni
ROME/MILAN, Sept 25 Telecom Italia's chairman,
its independent directors and Italian politicians spoke out on
Wednesday against suspected plans by top shareholder Telefonica
to sell some of the company's most valued assets once it has won
control.
The widespread criticism came a day after Telefonica
clinched a deal with three Telecom Italia investors to gradually
take full control of its rival and its lucrative assets in South
America, without having to make an offer to other shareholders.
It points to a stormy board meeting on Oct. 3, where the
different factions will debate how Telecom Italia should cut its
near 29 billion euros ($39.17 billion) of debt and fight back
from years of sluggish growth in its recession-hit home market.
And it could also pile pressure on the Italian government to
step in, after junior economy minister Antonio Catricala on
Monday ruled out intervening to keep the former state monopoly
under national control.
In a sign of how high tensions could be rising Italian
President Giorgio Napolitano met with Telecom Italia Chairman
Franco Bernabe on Wednesday.
Bernabe, who has run the firm since 2008, said on Wednesday
its best option was to raise money from investors to avoid a
costly credit rating downgrade to "junk" status. Asset sales
might take too long, he added.
"There is a lot of liquidity, there are favourable
conditions for a capital increase," Bernabe told the Italian
Senate in a hearing, adding such a move could be open to new and
existing investors, without specifying the amount.
A trade union official has told Reuters that management is
preparing an ambitious plan of investment in Italy which, if
approved, could require a cash injection, worth - according to a
source familiar with the matter - between 3 and 5 billion euros.
However Telefonica, itself burdened by nearly 50 billion
euros of debt while its German arm is also in the midst of a
costly acquisition, is seen as more inclined to support asset
sales at Telecom Italia rather than stumping up more cash.
CONTROVERSY
A sale of all or parts of Telecom Italia's unit in Brazil,
TIM Participacoes, which competes directly with Telefonica in
the South American country, or of its Telecom Argentina unit
could be options to raise badly needed cash, analysts have said.
But Telecom Italia's five independent directors spoke out
against selling off businesses in fast-growing markets.
"This is the case of Telefonica, a direct competitor of
Telecom Italia in Argentina and Brazil, which risks forcing
Telecom Italia to sell assets that are precious for its
relaunch," board member Luigi Zingales said on Wednesday.
The directors also criticised the deal to give control of
Telecom Italia to Telefonica, saying its terms brought benefits
only to a few shareholders, without taking into account the
majority of investors.
Telefonica, together with Italian investors Generali, Intesa
Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, controls Telecom Italia's 14-strong
board via a holding company, Telco, which has a stake of only
about 22 percent in the group.
The Spanish firm, whose deal on Tuesday to gradually take
full control of Telco depends on the approval of competition
regulators, declined to comment on its plans for Telecom Italia.
Analysts and people familiar with the matter have said it
would favour asset sales over a capital increase, which could
cost it more money or cut its influence in Telecom Italia.
The board of Telecom Italia has already rejected tie-up
proposals from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and Hutchison
Whampoa that were backed by Bernabe.
Sources close to the matter have said that AT&T and others
could be interested in taking over Telecom Italia amid a
shake-up in the telecoms industry.
Meanwhile Italian politicians and trade unions called on the
left-right coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta
to intervene.
Left-wing politician Matteo Colaninno said the Democratic
Party to which Letta belongs believed "vital national interests"
affecting jobs and infrastructure were at stake after the
Telefonica deal.
Doubts have been raised by some politicians about a Spanish
operator controlling Telecom Italia's fixed-line access network,
seen as a strategic asset.
"Telecom is a private company that responds to its
shareholders and so the role of the government, at least in a
preventive phase, is very modest," said Italian Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni speaking on Italian television on Wednesday.
But he said that procedures to defend certain assets of
strategic importance, even for companies that were not state
owned, could be implemented more quickly, adding governance
rules for the fixed-line network needed to be changed.
"I believe that ... the network can be spun off and a role
for a public shareholder established," he said.
Bernabe has previously drawn up fixed-line spin-off plans
that could involve state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
Telecom Italia shares closed down 4.7 percent at 0.572
euros.